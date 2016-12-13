DeVry Refunds

The FTC’s settlement with DeVry included $49.4 million to provide partial refunds to eligible students. Checks were mailed on July 5, 2017.

According to the FTC, DeVry’s advertisements made deceptive claims about the likelihood that graduates would find jobs in their fields and earn more after graduation than those graduating with bachelor’s degrees from other colleges or universities.

Here are FAQs about the refund program:

Who was eligible for a refund?

To be eligible, a student had to meet all four of the following conditions:

You enrolled in a bachelor’s or associate’s degree program at DeVry University between January 1, 2008 and October 1, 2015.

You paid at least $5,000 with cash, loans or military benefits.

You did not get debt or loan forgiveness as part of this settlement.

You completed at least one class credit.

Why didn't I get all my money back?

The check you received is your share of the settlement between the FTC and DeVry University. Please be aware that accepting this payment does not prevent you from seeking other relief that may be available under federal or state law.

Do I need to pay anything to get a refund?

Absolutely not. The FTC never asks you to pay money to file a claim or get a refund. Don’t pay anyone who promises you an FTC refund in exchange for a fee. If you received a DeVry settlement check, you can cash or deposit it immediately.

Where can I get more information?

For the latest information about refunds, you can: